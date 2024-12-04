Top track

SOVIET SUPREM

La Rayonne
Wed, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depuis 10 ans, SOVIET SUPREM soulève les foules, à l’endroit, à l’envers et toujours de la gauche vers la gauche. Les deux gènes-héros fédèrent un public de la crêche à l’ehpad. Après avoir revisité la sono mondiale au travers de l’œil de Moscou et pris le...

Présenté par Le BAZAR
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soviet Suprem, Le Bazar

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

