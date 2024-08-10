Top track

Bella di Notte - 10 Agosto a RadicePura | 2nd Edition

Radicepura
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giovedì 10 Agosto

Bella di Notte

h22-notte fonda

Bassolino trio live band

Coco Maria

Notte di San Lorenzo

. Visite guidate ai giardini misteriosi
. Telescopi e visioni stellari

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.
Lineup

Dario Bassolino, Coco Maria

Venue

Radicepura

Via Fogazzaro, 19, 95014 Giarre CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

