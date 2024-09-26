Top track

Demob Happy - Mother Machine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Demob Happy Live

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Demob Happy - Mother Machine
Got a code?

About Demob Happy

According to The Guardian, Geordie rock trio Demob Happy create a “seedy, mucky and excellent” hybrid of fuzzy psychedelic rock and grunge. Formed in the late ’00s, the Brighton-based band’s debut, Dream Soda (2015), analyses consumerism, while follow-up H Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Demob Happy Live at Apollo Club Milano

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Demob Happy

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.