Brat Summer: A Charli XCX Dance Party

The Sunset Room
Fri, 13 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJAustin
$29.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MODO LIVE & Programme Presents...

Brat Summer: A Charli XCX Dance Party

Friday, September 13th, 2024

The Sunset Room

Austin, TX

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MODO LIVE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Sunset Room

310 East 3rd Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

