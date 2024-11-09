Top track

Millington / Jacob Horn Trio / Guardrail

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Millington

Founded in 2018 by Cody Okonski, Millington began as a recording project with the mission of bringing a modern sheen to a genre (Ska/Rock-With Horns/Horn-Fueled Pop-Punk) that was largely left behind by big budget labels. With the success of Millington’s e Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Millington
w/ special guests Jacob Horn Trio and Guardrail

$25 ADV // $27 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Guardrail, Jacob Horn Trio, Millington

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

