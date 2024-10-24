Top track

Y La Bamba & Kiltro

Club Congress
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$28.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mujeres
About

Thursday October 24th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $22 | Dos $25 + fees

***Y La Bamba Presale Tuesday July 16th @ 10am local
***Kiltro Presale Tuesday July 16th @ 10am local
***Club Congress Presale Wednesday July 17th @ 10am local
All ages
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiltro, Y La Bamba

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

