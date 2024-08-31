DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Summer is here and our day & night party series is back! When July hits we'll be dancing under the London sun at Dalston Roofpark
Expect an open-air dance floor, summer cocktails, street food & more, soundtracked by house & disco icons.
At night, we'll b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.