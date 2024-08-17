Top track

Incorrect Yacht Party Chicago / Sat Aug 17th 2024

Anita Dee Yacht Charters
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:00 pm
About

INCORRECT MUSIC FIREWORKS YACHT PARTY

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th 2024

6:30pm - 11:00pm {Boarding Begins 6:00pm SHARP}

ANTHONY ATTALLA + CRUSY + MAT.JOE

w/ Special Guests Dustin Sheridan + Avilo + Notamous

Anita Dee II Yacht / 200 Breakwater Access, Docked...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Incorrect Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anthony Attalla, Mat.Joe, Crusy

Venue

Anita Dee Yacht Charters

200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

