Alex Izenberg

Zebulon
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Alex Izenberg

W/ Marina Allen

8/15/2024 at Zebulon

21+

As Alex Izenberg was piecing together the sweeping, psychedelic opuses on his full-band debut Alex Izenberg & The Exiles, the Los Angeles artist was focused on a simple goal:...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex Izenberg, Marina Allen

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

