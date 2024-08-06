DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Seppuku Pistols + Murakado

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SEPPUKU PISTOLS

Seppuku Pistols was started by four ex-punks because of the Great East Japan Earthquake and the nuclear power plant explosion in 2011. The very first performance was on the line of the no-entry-zone around the nuclear power plant. Since th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs