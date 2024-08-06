DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SEPPUKU PISTOLS
Seppuku Pistols was started by four ex-punks because of the Great East Japan Earthquake and the nuclear power plant explosion in 2011. The very first performance was on the line of the no-entry-zone around the nuclear power plant. Since th...
