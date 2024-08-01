DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Smokin Jokes BK

Mint Society
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

**Hosted by Chris Riggins
**
Music by DJ Red Corvette

Smokin Jokes BK Line Up

  • Seth Byrd - @forthebyrdz
  • James Mwaura- @realjamesmwaura
  • Anthony Amorello - @ant.amorello
  • Nemo The Curl Plug - @thecurlplug
  • Nina Kharoufeh- @ninakharoufeh
  • Franki...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mint Society

701 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

