Mercredi Soir : Theo Terev, Benedetta, Pitaya Soundsystem

Virage
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €6.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
07.08 MERCREDI SOIR CLOSING (trêve estivale) : Theo Terev, Benedetta, Pitaya Soundsystem, A Cool Guy DJ.

Il est temps de vous dire au revoir, ou plutôt, à très bientôt ! La team Mercredi Soir prend des vacances pour revenir en pleine forme le 28 août (ça...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
Lineup

Benedetta, Pitaya Soundsystem

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

