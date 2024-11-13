DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Childish Gambino's 'Awaken, My Love!' with Dreamflower Collective

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re bringing Sheffield’s 8-piece jazz-funk ensemble, Dreamflower Collective, back after a sold-out show in April, for an intimate evening performing Childish Gambino’s ‘Awaken, My Love!’.

Expect a live rendition of all your Childish Gambino favourites f...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dreamflower Collective

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
