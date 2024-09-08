DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VEGAN FOIE: Rooftop Party for Animals w/ PINI

Hotel Negresco Princess Barcelona
Sun, 8 Sept, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎶 House & Disco: Nuestros DJ te harán bailar todo el atardecer con la mejor electronica mas exquisita. Nuestra música, básicamente, sabe a FOIE.

🐾 Apoyo a la Reserva Wild Forest: Parte del beneficio de las entradas será donado a la Reserva Wild Forest,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Unmute ES.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PINI

Venue

Hotel Negresco Princess Barcelona

Carrer De Roger De Llúria 16, 08010 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

