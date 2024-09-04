DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anastasia Coope

The Peer Hat
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

At just 21 years old, Anastasia Coope’s talents as a musician, painter, and folk artist are formidable, but it’s her haunting baritone that may first draw listeners in. Using layered recording techniques, she builds vast vocal choirs that sweep, chant, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The Beauty Witch
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anastasia Coope

Venue

The Peer Hat

14 Faraday St, Manchester M1 1BE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.