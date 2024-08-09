DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rooted In Rhythm proudly presents Los Twangueros

The Piper
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rooted In Rhythm proudly presents Los Twangueros who are a Balearic-Latin ensemble that takes you back to Cafe del Mar in its infancy. They will be performing live as part of djsoulprovyder’s BIG 60th Birthday Celebrations.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
£
Lineup

Los Twangueros

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

