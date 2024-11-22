DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Non Erano Battute - Atto Finale

Officine Cantelmo
Fri, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
TalkLecce
From €19.62
About Immanuel Casto

Immanuel Casto, all’anagrafe Manuel Cuni, nasce a Bergamo e già nell’adolescenza inizia il percorso di studi artistici legati al teatro e alle arti visive, dedicandosi specialmente alla grafica. Nel 2002 si sposta a Bologna e dopo aver lavorato in ambito Read more

Event information

Un monologo metacomico, l'atto finale del primo tour extra-musicale di Immanuel Casto!

"“Non era una battuta” è una frase che mi ritrovo a dover pronunciare spesso. In particolare, ogni qual volta dico qualcosa che risulta involontariamente comica, magari...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.

Lineup

Immanuel Casto

Venue

Officine Cantelmo

Viale Michele De Pietro 8a, 73100 Lecce provincia di Lecce, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

