Top track

A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Guy Called Gerald: "Live In Session"

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray
Got a code?

About

On Saturday 12th October, one of dance music's biggest innovators A Guy Called Gerald is joining us at Faith In Strangers Margate for an all-night long live session set spanning an array genres he helped popularise and pioneer.

This is a guy who just does...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right & Faith In Strangers
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Guy Called Gerald

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.