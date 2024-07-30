Top track

Only Only - Woolly

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Only Only (PDX), Bad Optics, John Gorbus

Belltown Yacht Club
Tue, 30 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Only Only - Woolly
Got a code?

About

$10 ($13.20 after fees)

Only Only

Bad Optics

John Gorbus

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Bad Optics

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.