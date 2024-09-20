Top track

Oklou - god's chariots

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SKSKSKS: Oklou (DJ Set)

The Meadows
Fri, 20 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$37.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oklou - god's chariots
Got a code?

About

SKSKSKS presents: Oklou (DJ Set) in Brooklyn on September 20, 2024

Support TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SKSKSKS
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.