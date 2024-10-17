Top track

GRECAS & Jcc - ES COMO FAK

GRECAS

Sala Rouge
Thu, 17 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

por si echabas de menos al angelito, GRECAS en vigo

acceso a menores con autorización, menores de 16 acompañados de tutor legal. Aquí enlace a la autorización : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UhXZG0emAhkDuFrnOCrQEXE2mLH_zWx_/view

organizado por @cero.en.conducta y Overdose
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GRECAS

Venue

Sala Rouge

Rúa de Pontevedra, 4, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

