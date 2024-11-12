Top track

Lonely Bed

Albert Cummings

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Albert Cummings live at Eddie's Attic!

Albert Cummings is a formidable force in the world of contemporary blues, celebrated for his electrifying guitar prowess and soulful vocals that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a career spanning decades, Cumm...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Albert Cummings

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

