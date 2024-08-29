Top track

The Franks - Real Cowboy

The Franks' Summer Party

The George Tavern
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Franks - Real Cowboy
About

https://www.instagram.com/_thefranks

5 piece garage rock band with elements of psych country, folk and punk. Their influences range from bands such as Love, 13th Floor Elevators , The Stooges, Velvet Underground, Television, Modern Lovers, and Violent Fem...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Franks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
LOLA, paris match, Strange Devotion and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

