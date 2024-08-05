DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Little Dawson's presents : Zootropolis

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 5 Aug, 12:00 pm
FilmLeeds
Looking for fun activities this summer for your little ones?

Little Dawson's Presents brings you a free screening of the animated classic Zootropolis! Enjoy this fun-filled, animated adventure in a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere. 📽

All ages
Presented by Super Friendz.

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
