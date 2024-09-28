Top track

Of Light

hubris. and guests

Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
From £17

About

“hubris.” is a Swiss post-rock band originating from Fribourg. Formed in 2014, the instrumental quartet is characterised by their original style which blends an experimental touch of post-rock, electronica atmosphere and some elements of the progressive an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Celestial Diadem.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

hubris., Mountainscape, Turpentine Valley

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

