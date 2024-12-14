Top track

Beauty & the Beats - Guck mich bitte nicht so an

Beauty & the Beats: Colours - Clubshows 2024

Veedel Club
Sat, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Beauty & the Beats steht wie kein anderer Musiker und DJ aus Deutschland für eine einzigartige Mischung aus komplettem Abriss, Good Vibes und Emotionen, die von Mainstage Shows auf Festivals zu intimen Clubgigs jede*n in seinen Bann ziehen.

Seine unaufha...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beauty & The Beats

Venue

Veedel Club

Luxemburger Str. 37, 50674 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

