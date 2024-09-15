DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è / Mi chiamano Teschio

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sun, 15 Sept, 3:30 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Teschio fa parte di una banda di bulli che ne combina di tutti i colori. Ma quando decide di indagare sulle attività sospette della nuova maestra, scopre che non tutto è come sembra. Forse anche il terribile Teschio, non è come tutti credono che sia.

Labo...

Questo è un evento 7-11 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.