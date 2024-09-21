DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SYNTHWAVE EXPLOSION
Live Performances by:
Power Rob and 2D Cat
DJ Sets by:
Nicholai and DJ Villainess
Saturday September 21st 2024
Doors: 7:00 // Show: 8:00
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.