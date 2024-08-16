DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La mejor fiesta de Barcelona aterriza por primera vez en la capital para haceros sudar. SUDOR trae a los dj's de la casa: MEYD, Fresh Cobo y BEBÉ 22, los showcases de Brocki y Ciara Lauve y un cierre de evento con muchas sorpresas. SWEAT WITH US!
