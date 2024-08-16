DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUDOR: First time in Madrid

El Sol
Fri, 16 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€8.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La mejor fiesta de Barcelona aterriza por primera vez en la capital para haceros sudar. SUDOR trae a los dj's de la casa: MEYD, Fresh Cobo y BEBÉ 22, los showcases de Brocki y Ciara Lauve y un cierre de evento con muchas sorpresas. SWEAT WITH US!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by El Sol.
SUDOR 100K

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

