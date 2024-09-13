Top track

Conan, Mares of Thrace

The Baby G
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$37.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Self-described purveyors of "caveman battle doom," Liverpool, England's Conan employ a bottom-heavy blend of down-tuned sludge, doom, and stoner metal.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mares of Thrace, Conan

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

