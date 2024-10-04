DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by disco, jazz and house, Dimitri From Paris has had a career of firsts, including becoming the first electronic recipient of a Knight of the Arts and Letters, and hosting the nation’s first ever house radio show. The French DJ has remixed Björk a
This event will take place in EartH Hall.
Disco dancers! On Friday 4th October, we take over EartH for another of our infamous One Night at the Disco get-downs. We’re pumped for the return of Dimitri from Paris after a string of consecutive sold out shows...
