Dimitri From Paris

EartH
Fri, 4 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Dimitri From Paris

Inspired by disco, jazz and house, Dimitri From Paris has had a career of firsts, including becoming the first electronic recipient of a Knight of the Arts and Letters, and hosting the nation’s first ever house radio show. The French DJ has remixed Björk a Read more

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Disco dancers! On Friday 4th October, we take over EartH for another of our infamous One Night at the Disco get-downs. We’re pumped for the return of Dimitri from Paris after a string of consecutive sold out shows...

Presented by One Night at The Disco.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dimitri From Paris

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

