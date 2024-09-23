Top track

Mirror Revelations - Ficción

Mirror Revelations + Lipworms + Borrowed Atlas

The Lanes
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Mirror Revelations is a Mexican krautrock band.

They emerged in 2021 when they decided to unite their vision to explore a focus in music. In may 2023 Mirror Revelations released their debut album titled "Aura" which captured the attention of listeners in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Borrowed Atlas, LIPWORMS

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

