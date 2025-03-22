Top track

SPIDER ZED + 2TH

La Rayonne
Sat, 22 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2TH, figure montante du rap français, a débuté avec le succès de “NE FUIS PAS” sur YouTube. Son originalité et ses opérations de promotion audacieuses l’ont distingué. Sa fusion de la house et du rap avec des collaborations notables lui a permis de créer s...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spider ZED, 2TH, High-lo

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

