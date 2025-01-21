Top track

Emile Londonien - Inside

Emile Londonien

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 21 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26

About

Issu de la scène strasbourgeoise et du collectif Omezis, Emile Londonien se définit comme une ode au jazz dans toute sa modernité en s'imprégnant de ses influences house, broken beat et hip hop.

Régulièrement playlistées sur la BBC, leurs productions trou...

Tout public
Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emile Londonien

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

