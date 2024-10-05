Top track

How It Ends

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mama's Broke

Scribble
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

How It Ends
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Mama's Broke

W/ The Resonant Rogues

10/5/2024 at Scribble

Mama’s Broke have spent the past nine years in a near-constant state of transience, pounding the transatlantic tour trail. They've brought their dark, fiery folk-without-bor...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mama's Broke, The Resonant Rogues

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.