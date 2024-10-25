DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 2008 and naming themselves after the Erykah Badu album of the same name, Mamas Gun fuses elements of rock, funk and Motown to create mellow soul-pop, including ‘This Is the Day’ (2020) and ‘I Need a Win’ (2018). The London quintet have toured wit
Read more
Live Nation Glasswerk present
Mamas Gun
and support Audrey Powne
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.