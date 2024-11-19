Top track

CHAT PILE COOL WORLD TOUR w/ Mamaleek and Thirdface

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Chat Pile

Like the towering mounds of toxic waste from which it gets its namesake, the music of Oklahoma City noise rock quartet Chat Pile is a suffocating, grotesque embodiment of the existential anguish that has defined the 21st Century. It figures that Read more

Event information

CHAT PILE

COOL WORLD TOUR

with Mamaleek and Thirdface

Tuesday September 17th 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All Ages
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thirdface, Mamaleek, Chat Pile

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

