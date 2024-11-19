DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chat Pile
Like the towering mounds of toxic waste from which it gets its namesake, the music of Oklahoma City noise rock quartet Chat Pile is a suffocating, grotesque embodiment of the existential anguish that has defined the 21st Century. It figures that
Read more
CHAT PILE
COOL WORLD TOUR
with Mamaleek and Thirdface
Tuesday September 17th 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.