DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Glare is an alternative rock/shoegaze five-piece from the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. Since their debut in 2017, the band has wasted no time making a name for themselves at home and abroad with shimmering singles like “Blank” and “Void in Blue”. With
Read more
Tuesday October 15th
w/ Glixen
Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm
Adv $20 | Dos $25 + fees
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.