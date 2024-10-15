Top track

Glare

Club Congress
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Glare

Glare is an alternative rock/shoegaze five-piece from the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. Since their debut in 2017, the band has wasted no time making a name for themselves at home and abroad with shimmering singles like “Blank” and “Void in Blue”. With Read more

Event information

Tuesday October 15th

w/ Glixen

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $20 | Dos $25 + fees

16+
Lineup

Glare

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

