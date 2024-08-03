DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🏡 SOUTH HOUSE VS 🇳🇬 NAIJA HOUSE DAY PARTY!!!!
(08/03/24) - SATURDAY
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR - THE WELL (SOUTH HOUSE OUTSIDE // NAIJA HOUSE INSIDE)
South House sounds by:
OHSO
Tia Mobley
A-List
Moochie
Savage
Naija House sounds by:
Citizen B
Hol Up...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.