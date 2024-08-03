DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

🏡 South House vs 🇳🇬 Naija House - Day Party

3 Dollar Bill
Sat, 3 Aug, 3:00 pm
From $17
🏡 SOUTH HOUSE VS 🇳🇬 NAIJA HOUSE DAY PARTY!!!!

(08/03/24) - SATURDAY

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR - THE WELL (SOUTH HOUSE OUTSIDE // NAIJA HOUSE INSIDE)

South House sounds by:

OHSO

Tia Mobley

A-List

Moochie

Savage

Naija House sounds by:

Citizen B

Hol Up...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Southern Yankee Presents.
260 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

