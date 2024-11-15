Top track

cumgirl8 - quite like love

cumgirl8

Covo Club
Fri, 15 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€17.12

About

cumgirl8 si sono incontrate in una sex-chat 8000 anni fa in un altro metaverso. Composta da Lida Fox (basso), Veronika Vilim (chitarra), Chase Lombardo (batteria) e Avishag Rodrigues (chitarra), la band sposta l'energia immersiva e caotica del cyberspazio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

cumgirl8

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

