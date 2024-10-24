DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A double bill of jazz quintets from the Angel City Jazz Festival!
Jenny Scheinman’s All Species Parade features Scheinman on violin, with Carmen Staaf (piano), Adam Ratner (guitar), Tony Scherr (bass) and Mark Ferber (drums). Iseul Kim's Liberosis include...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.