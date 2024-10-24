DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Iseul Kim’s Liberosis + Jenny Scheinman’s All Species Parade

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A double bill of jazz quintets from the Angel City Jazz Festival!

Jenny Scheinman’s All Species Parade features Scheinman on violin, with Carmen Staaf (piano), Adam Ratner (guitar), Tony Scherr (bass) and Mark Ferber (drums). Iseul Kim's Liberosis include...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel City Jazz
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jenny Scheinman, Iseul Kim Trio

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

