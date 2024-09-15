Top track

DEADLETTER: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Liverpool
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Liverpool is very excited to present an in-store live performance and a signing from DEADLETTER. This unique event celebrates the release of their highly anticipated debut album 'Hysterical Strength' released via RCA.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open7:00 pm
290 capacity

