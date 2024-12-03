Top track

The KVB - Labyrinths

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

T!LT: THE KVB

sPAZIO211
Tue, 3 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The KVB - Labyrinths
Got a code?

About

Atmosfere oscure e ipnotiche avvolte da un mix di shoegaze, post-punk ed elettronica: questo è il marchio di fabbrica che ha portato il duo britannico The KVB al successo.

Sbarcano sul palco di sPAZIO211 per presentare per la prima volta a Torino il loro...

14+
sPAZIO211, T!LT

Lineup

The KVB

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.