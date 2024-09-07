Top track

The Age Of Love - Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix

Enrico Sangiuliano

Village Underground
Sat, 7 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Enrico Sangiuliano returns to London this September for a very special event at Village Underground, as he premieres his NINETOZERO concept within the capital.

NINETOZERO is a transient record label restricted to 10 chapters. These 10 chapters will be rev...

Presented by LWE.
Lineup

Enrico Sangiuliano

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

