DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ruins of Beverast

Downstairs at the Dome
Sun, 3 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The project named the Ruins of Beverast is in fact an alias for German vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Alexander von Meilenwald, known in underground circles for his previous and parallel work with Graupel, Heemat, Nagelfar, Abusus, and Kermania. Founde...

14+ Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Isengard Promotions
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.