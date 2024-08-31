DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CATEDRAL DEL PERREO - Labor Day Weekend Party

31 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
Sat, 31 Aug, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

S t a y b l e s s e d

&

Join us at the hottest secret party in Manhattan

✝Catedral del Perreo✝

VIP Bottle Service Available For reservations & more information: info@perreoparrty.com / Allan: 646-263-4593

Event Information:

Doors: 11:30 PM --- ????...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by Perreo Group.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

31 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10010

31 West 26th Street, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.