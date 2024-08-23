DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Milo in the Doldrums (single release!), Whitehall, Baby Photos

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, August 23rd 2024
Milo in the Doldrums + Whitehall + Baby Photos
10PM - $15 - All Ages

MILO IN THE DOLDRUMS
Washington, DC
https://milointhedoldrums.bandcamp.com/

Based out of Washington, D.C., Milo in the Doldrums is a sonic collage of 90...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

