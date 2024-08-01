DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goldhaus EP Release Show

Sleepwalk
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
$11.33
About

Doors 7pm

Modrian - 7pm @modrian.music

Hillside Hue - 7:30 @hueisxavier

Shadowbath - 8:15 @shadowbathmusic

Goldhaus - 9pm @goldhausmusic

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

