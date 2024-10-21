DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Justin Nozuka

El Club Detroit
Mon, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$29.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Justin Tokimitsu Nozuka (born September 29, 1988 in New York, USA) is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter of Japanese descent. Justin Nozuka was born in New York and grew up in Toronto, Raised by a single mother, Justin was the sixth of seven children wh...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FREX, Justin Nozuka

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.