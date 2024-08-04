Top track

Victony - Anita

Allure: Brunch & Day Party

The Page Lounge
Sun, 4 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartyGravesend
From £25

About

ALLURE: BRUNCH & DAY PARTY

"Mi casa es tu casa-migos"

4th August 2024

MUSIC POLICY: AFROBEATS, RnB, AMAPIANO, HIPHOP, DANCEHALL

DJ LINE UP:

  • SUPER MIDZ
  • WUCHI
  • DJ DENZEL

+ More

BRUNCH: Purchase of a brunch ticket will give you access to brunch +...

This is a 23+ event
Presented by Allure.
Lineup

Venue

The Page Lounge

1 Parrock Street, Gravesend, Kent, DA12 1EW
Doors open3:00 pm

